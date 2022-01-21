Cowen slashes price target on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] – find out why.

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $3033.35 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Amazon.com to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 507.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1529.60 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $3,027.02 to $3,160.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 3528862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4108.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4300, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 3850 to 3800.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 83.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 156.64.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.30 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,415.15, while it was recorded at 3,160.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3,392.93 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $909,913 million, or 59.30% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,280,421, which is approximately 1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,129,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.93 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $51.21 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,119 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 11,358,190 shares. Additionally, 1,298 investors decreased positions by around 12,625,533 shares, while 430 investors held positions by with 267,097,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,080,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,246 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 3,027,719 shares during the same period.