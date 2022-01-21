CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] is -4.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.30 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that CASE Donates Compact Track Loader to Zac Brown’s Camp Southern Ground to Support Veteran and Youth Programs.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– CNH Industrial.

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, donated a TV450B compact track loader (CTL) and numerous attachments to Camp Southern Ground, a multi-missioned non-profit organization in Fayetteville, Georgia founded by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band. For the majority of the year, Camp Southern Ground is committed to supporting veteran mental health and wellbeing with two programs that help veterans find community, direction, purpose and healing during—and even long after—their transition back to civilian life. During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is a residential summer camp serving kids from varied backgrounds and abilities. Camp Southern Ground’s inclusive model brings together typically developing children, children with neurodevelopmental differences, children from underserved areas, and children from military and veteran families with programs that challenge, educate, and inspire.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock is now -4.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNHI Stock saw the intraday high of $16.39 and lowest of $16.085 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.21, which means current price is +4.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 5348050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.51. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.17. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of -$7,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $8,365 million, or 47.56% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 121,054,120, which is approximately -10.034% of the company’s market cap and around 27.17% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 35,086,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.97 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $553.16 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly 5.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 44,582,061 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 50,046,108 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 417,596,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,225,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,525,729 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,291,779 shares during the same period.