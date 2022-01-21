Carvana Co. [CVNA] is -31.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $175.40 during the day while it closed the day at $157.99. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Carvana Leads Industry as Fastest to Sell One Million Vehicles Online Since Founding.

As fastest organic growing automotive retailer in U.S. history, Carvana is now the fastest used car retailer ever to organically sell over 400,000 vehicles in one year based on its 2021 results.

Announced today, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce brand for buying and selling used cars, is the fastest to sell one million vehicles online in nine years and the fastest used car retailer ever to organically sell over 400,000 vehicles in one year. Founder-led Carvana with its people-first values and an unwavering pursuit of customer dedication and innovation, achieved its one millionth car sold in Q4 2021 and is the only online automotive retailer to hit this milestone so quickly since founding.

Carvana Co. stock has also loss -11.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVNA stock has declined by -45.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.87% and lost -31.84% year-on date.

The market cap for CVNA stock reached $28.42 billion, with 84.78 million shares outstanding and 81.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 4855683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $356.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $350 to $360, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CVNA stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CVNA shares from 303 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 17.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

CVNA stock trade performance evaluation

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.01. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -23.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.86 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 241.76, while it was recorded at 159.32 for the last single week of trading, and 286.62 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.95 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.06.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -14.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 487.44. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 455.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$16,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,054 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,089,247, which is approximately 71.727% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,655,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.06 billion in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 14,856,945 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 6,136,265 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 81,176,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,169,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,789,011 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,197,282 shares during the same period.