Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] Revenue clocked in at $6.67 billion, down -19.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Camping World Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CWH] loss -9.42% on the last trading session, reaching $32.71 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Camping World Announces Continued Expansion with New Development in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Company Footprint will expand to Five Locations in the Show-Me State.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced the development of a new location on approximately 12 acres of land near Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The property is located at 49 Airport Road in Scott City, Missouri just off Interstate 55 near the intersection of Nash and Airport Roads and will be the retailer’s fifth facility in the state of Missouri. Construction has commenced with an anticipated opening in summer 2022.

Camping World Holdings Inc. represents 45.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.89 billion with the latest information. CWH stock price has been found in the range of $32.18 to $36.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CWH reached a trading volume of 3661158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWH shares is $57.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Camping World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Camping World Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camping World Holdings Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CWH stock

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.01. With this latest performance, CWH shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.99 for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.34, while it was recorded at 35.96 for the last single week of trading, and 40.22 for the last 200 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.40 and a Gross Margin at +30.32. Camping World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Total Capital for CWH is now 19.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9,618.03. Additionally, CWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7,379.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] managed to generate an average of $10,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Camping World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camping World Holdings Inc. go to 34.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]

There are presently around $1,275 million, or 80.50% of CWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWH stocks are: ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,108,808, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,828,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.25 million in CWH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $112.77 million in CWH stock with ownership of nearly -0.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camping World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Camping World Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CWH] by around 4,101,317 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,801,060 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 25,394,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,296,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,692 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,733,324 shares during the same period.