BofA Securities lifts Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] loss -0.71% or -0.88 points to close at $123.62 with a heavy trading volume of 2870694 shares. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Yum! Brands COO Tracy Skeans Cooks up Recipe for Growth and Good.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans spoke on the “Inside the ICE House” podcast about Yum!’s Recipe for Growth and Good – from its business strategies to people-first approach – that have helped the company navigate the pandemic and succeed over the past two years.

It opened the trading session at $125.17, the shares rose to $125.30 and dropped to $123.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YUM points out that the company has recorded 2.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, YUM reached to a volume of 2870694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $140.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $142 to $145, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for YUM stock

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, YUM shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.33, while it was recorded at 126.07 for the last single week of trading, and 124.95 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.54. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.99.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.34. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 310.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 198.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $23,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 15.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

There are presently around $28,805 million, or 81.50% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,689,163, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,025,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.68 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly -2.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 10,499,395 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 11,054,426 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 209,810,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,364,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,787,294 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 829,756 shares during the same period.