Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $182

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] traded at a low on 01/20/22, posting a -0.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $111.56. The company report on January 19, 2022 that The Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s Annual Season of Service Initiative.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Blackstone.

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s annual Season of Service initiative is in full swing! We’re proud to see employees firmwide & around the world engaging with important causes, volunteering with nonprofit organizations, and making a difference in their communities. The campaign continues through the end of December, but the firm’s culture of service is an enduring, integral part of life at Blackstone.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4570063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blackstone Inc. stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for BX stock reached $136.92 billion, with 722.23 million shares outstanding and 712.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4570063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $149.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BX shares from 103 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 117.85.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.76, while it was recorded at 114.56 for the last single week of trading, and 113.96 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 30.89%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $47,641 million, or 62.80% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,835,258, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,436,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.18 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -5.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 687 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 20,406,093 shares. Additionally, 592 investors decreased positions by around 31,760,275 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 372,213,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,379,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,813,300 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,405 shares during the same period.