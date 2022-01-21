Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain 8.90% so far this year. What now?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $162.03 on 01/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $160.78, while the highest price level was $165.02. The company report on December 31, 2021 that UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Baidu, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.90 percent and weekly performance of 1.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 6169916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $237.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $355 to $320, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 332 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 84.15.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.83, while it was recorded at 155.30 for the last single week of trading, and 171.04 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 6.64%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,684 million, or 57.90% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,610,256, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,834,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.48 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 24,023,730 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 26,836,374 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 102,451,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,311,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,276,133 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 6,795,850 shares during the same period.