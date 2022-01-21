Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell -28.34% so far this year. What now?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] closed the trading session at $53.42 on 01/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.10, while the highest price level was $57.67. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Asana’s executives will present at the following investor events:.

Jefferies Virtual Software Summit on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.34 percent and weekly performance of -18.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 4647682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $89.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $143 to $103, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on ASAN stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 85 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.28. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -30.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.37 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.88, while it was recorded at 56.30 for the last single week of trading, and 75.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $3,088 million, or 74.80% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,022,576, which is approximately 18.571% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,218,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.01 million in ASAN stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $248.75 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -25.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 12,925,864 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 10,219,810 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 35,036,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,182,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,752,510 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 495,701 shares during the same period.