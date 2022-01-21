Aptorum Group Limited [APM] is 12.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aptorum Group Limited [NASDAQ: APM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.71%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Aptorum Group Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its SACT-1 Repurposed Drug For The Treatment of Neuroblastoma.

Regulatory News:.

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for the treatment of patients with Neuroblastoma. Aptorum Group plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a phase 1b/2a clinical trial for SACT-1 to test the drug in neuroblastoma patients in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, APM stock dropped by -51.01%. The one-year Aptorum Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.73. The average equity rating for APM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.58 million, with 34.28 million shares outstanding and 8.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 127.52K shares, APM stock reached a trading volume of 110260751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptorum Group Limited [APM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptorum Group Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for APM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

APM Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptorum Group Limited [APM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.71. With this latest performance, APM shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Aptorum Group Limited [APM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7603, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4499 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptorum Group Limited Fundamentals:

Aptorum Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Aptorum Group Limited [APM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of APM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 312,232, which is approximately 3.655% of the company’s market cap and around 33.41% of the total institutional ownership; REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 59,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in APM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $71000.0 in APM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Aptorum Group Limited [NASDAQ:APM] by around 91,835 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 129,452 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 305,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,976 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 97,365 shares during the same period.