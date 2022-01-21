Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] moved down -3.18: Why It’s Important

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] closed the trading session at $10.05 on 01/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.02, while the highest price level was $10.395. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.82 percent and weekly performance of -4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, AM reached to a volume of 3093629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AM shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AM stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 9.95 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,636 million, or 54.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 32,364,510, which is approximately -4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,155,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.39 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $313.47 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 9.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 21,160,924 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 11,940,358 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 220,833,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,934,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,993,350 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,044,751 shares during the same period.