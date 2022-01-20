Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Stock trading around $48.34 per share: What’s Next?

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Yandex Announces Settlement of Anti-Monopoly Claims.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX and MOEX:YNDX), one of Europe’s largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced that it has reached a settlement with the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) and a consortium of Russian Internet companies in connection with an antitrust claim brought against Yandex. The claim related to allegations of abuse of market dominance by Yandex in connection with the placement of enriched search results. The proceeding in relation to this matter will be terminated.

In February 2021, the FAS issued a warning to Yandex related to alleged violations. In March 2021, the FAS initiated a formal investigation and opened an antitrust case.

A sum of 5787581 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Yandex N.V. shares reached a high of $50.88 and dropped to a low of $48.24 until finishing in the latest session at $48.34.

The one-year YNDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.1. The average equity rating for YNDX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $77.50 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on YNDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

YNDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.84. With this latest performance, YNDX shares dropped by -22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.97 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.46, while it was recorded at 52.57 for the last single week of trading, and 69.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yandex N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.63. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for YNDX is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, YNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] managed to generate an average of $29,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

YNDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 38.30%.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,638 million, or 84.50% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,534,698, which is approximately -0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 21,250,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in YNDX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $628.96 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly 8.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 10,444,328 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 10,927,875 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 217,647,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,019,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,649 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 550,458 shares during the same period.