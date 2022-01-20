why Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.67

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a high on 01/19/22, posting a 2.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.71. The company report on January 5, 2022 that AMYRIS TO PRESENT AT THE 40th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform, today announced that management will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:15 am ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4280807 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 9.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.05%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $1.45 billion, with 300.89 million shares outstanding and 200.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 4280807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $547 million, or 42.00% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,003,031, which is approximately 5.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,748,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.47 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53.79 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -10.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 9,465,236 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 21,909,379 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 87,731,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,106,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,230,901 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 16,244,620 shares during the same period.