Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: ZGNX] gained 65.73% or 10.28 points to close at $25.92 with a heavy trading volume of 32812586 shares. The company report on January 19, 2022 that UCB to acquire Zogenix.

– Transaction broadens and builds upon UCB’s role as a leader in, and our continued commitment to, addressing unmet needs of people living with epilepsy, complementing existing medicines and expanding clinical development pipeline of epilepsy and rare disease therapies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Adds treatment option for specific, vulnerable patient populations with FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) C-IV oral solution – approved for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, with potential in other significant seizure disorders including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

The daily chart for ZGNX points out that the company has recorded 47.52% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 635.62K shares, ZGNX reached to a volume of 32812586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZGNX shares is $36.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZGNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Zogenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Zogenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ZGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zogenix Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

Trading performance analysis for ZGNX stock

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.10. With this latest performance, ZGNX shares gained by 85.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.31 for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.71, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.20 for the last 200 days.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1674.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.64. Zogenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1534.73.

Return on Total Capital for ZGNX is now -57.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.65. Additionally, ZGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] managed to generate an average of -$960,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Zogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]

There are presently around $886 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,821,872, which is approximately 2.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,005,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.64 million in ZGNX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $56.0 million in ZGNX stock with ownership of nearly -13.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zogenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:ZGNX] by around 5,614,088 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,306,193 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 43,719,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,639,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZGNX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,495,876 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,284,048 shares during the same period.