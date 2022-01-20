The Southern Company [SO] moved up 0.47: Why It’s Important

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] gained 0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $68.33 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2022 that Georgia Power restores service to 110,000+ customers Sunday.

Restoration workforce of thousands continues working to restore power to 24,000 as Winter Storm Izzy continues; company reminds customers to keep safety first.

Managing through waves of high winds, snow and freezing rain, thousands of Georgia Power workers are restoring power for customers Sunday as Winter Storm Izzy continues through the state. Crews are repairing downed power lines and damaged poles caused by high winds, fallen trees and ice accumulations. The majority of the 24,000 current customer outages are in Northeast Georgia, which has seen the most snowfall and highest winds from Izzy, and additional winter weather and sub-freezing temperatures are expected overnight.

The Southern Company represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.09 billion with the latest information. SO stock price has been found in the range of $67.7547 to $68.925.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 3553457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on SO stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SO shares from 61 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.37, while it was recorded at 68.23 for the last single week of trading, and 64.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.48.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.59. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $113,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.20%.

There are presently around $43,057 million, or 60.60% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,624,018, which is approximately 0.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,349,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.99 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.54 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

706 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 24,287,427 shares. Additionally, 609 investors decreased positions by around 19,443,093 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 589,373,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 633,104,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,225,743 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,248 shares during the same period.