Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell -19.21% so far this year. What now?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] loss -4.58% on the last trading session, reaching $27.71 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for February 17, 2022.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Sunrun Inc. represents 206.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.91 billion with the latest information. RUN stock price has been found in the range of $27.66 to $29.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 7186549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $67.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.34. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.35 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.26, while it was recorded at 30.91 for the last single week of trading, and 46.52 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $5,875 million, or 99.40% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,816,561, which is approximately 11.936% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,494,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $624.21 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $518.17 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 4.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 31,155,442 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 19,618,449 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 151,525,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,299,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,530,330 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,539,492 shares during the same period.