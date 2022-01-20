Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Stock trading around $28.38 per share: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.43%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Suncor Énergie fait une mise à jour sur la production et la sécurité au T4 de 2021.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – 18 janvier 2022) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) fait aujourd’hui une mise à jour sur les incidents récents et la production au quatrième trimestre de 2021.

Nous sommes profondément attristés par le décès survenu dans le cadre de nos activités minières à notre usine de base le 6 janvier 2022. Nous offrons nos condoléances à la famille, aux amis et aux collègues du travailleur décédé.

Over the last 12 months, SU stock rose by 55.59%. The one-year Suncor Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.78 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, SU stock reached a trading volume of 5945503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 22.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.39, while it was recorded at 28.25 for the last single week of trading, and 22.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 6.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,638 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 75,286,824, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 54,245,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in SU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.35 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 1.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 47,238,934 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 84,522,183 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 729,716,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 861,477,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,302,161 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,959,694 shares during the same period.