STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] is -5.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] price plunged by -2.72 percent to reach at -$1.3. The company report on January 17, 2022 that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jan 10, 2022 to Jan 14, 2022.

A sum of 3584845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. STMicroelectronics N.V. shares reached a high of $48.155 and dropped to a low of $46.36 until finishing in the latest session at $46.42.

The one-year STM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.77. The average equity rating for STM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $55.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

STM Stock Performance Analysis:

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, STM shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.20, while it was recorded at 48.21 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into STMicroelectronics N.V. Fundamentals:

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

STM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,482 million, or 3.60% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,826,137, which is approximately 4.845% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 2,787,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.01 million in STM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $125.3 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly 31.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 7,452,160 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 6,392,122 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 17,202,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,046,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,083,180 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,236 shares during the same period.