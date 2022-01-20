SOS Limited [SOS] Stock trading around $0.79 per share: What’s Next?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] loss -2.64% on the last trading session, reaching $0.79 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2021 that SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of Approximately $90.1 Million Registered Direct Offering.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $90.1 million worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 51,500,000 ADSs at a purchase price of $1.75 per ADS. In addition, effective on the closing date of this offering, the Company has agreed to voluntarily reduce the exercise price of the ADS purchase warrants issued on February 17, 2021, February 22, 2021, March 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021 to $1.75 per share.

SOS Limited represents 239.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $189.31 million with the latest information. SOS stock price has been found in the range of $0.7651 to $0.8291.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.56M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 3941537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for SOS stock

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1155, while it was recorded at 0.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5884 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $10 million, or 5.60% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,488,999, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,040,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in SOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 134.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 3,140,827 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,864,956 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,158,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,164,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,942 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 520,899 shares during the same period.