Sony Group Corporation [SONY] Is Currently -5.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sony Group Corporation [NYSE: SONY] slipped around -5.8 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $110.04 at the close of the session, down -5.01%.

Sony Group Corporation stock is now -12.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SONY Stock saw the intraday high of $113.63 and lowest of $110.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 133.75, which means current price is +0.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 652.75K shares, SONY reached a trading volume of 3921681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sony Group Corporation [SONY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONY shares is $154.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sony Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sony Group Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sony Group Corporation is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has SONY stock performed recently?

Sony Group Corporation [SONY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.89. With this latest performance, SONY shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Sony Group Corporation [SONY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.07, while it was recorded at 120.52 for the last single week of trading, and 109.29 for the last 200 days.

Sony Group Corporation [SONY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sony Group Corporation [SONY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.09 and a Gross Margin at +33.71. Sony Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.87.

Return on Total Capital for SONY is now 14.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sony Group Corporation [SONY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.87. Additionally, SONY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sony Group Corporation [SONY] managed to generate an average of $10,681,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Sony Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Sony Group Corporation [SONY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sony Group Corporation go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Sony Group Corporation [SONY]

There are presently around $11,329 million, or 8.00% of SONY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONY stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 27,854,987, which is approximately -1.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,341,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in SONY stocks shares; and FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/, currently with $527.8 million in SONY stock with ownership of nearly 6.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sony Group Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Sony Group Corporation [NYSE:SONY] by around 5,723,901 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 3,727,707 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 88,344,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,796,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONY stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,743,512 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,693,132 shares during the same period.