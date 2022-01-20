Scotiabank slashes price target on Realty Income Corporation [O] – find out why.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] closed the trading session at $68.57. The company report on January 11, 2022 that 619th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 619th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share, is payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for February’s dividend is January 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.22 percent and weekly performance of -3.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, O reached to a volume of 2920957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $79.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 176.21.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.96, while it was recorded at 70.67 for the last single week of trading, and 69.29 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.70.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $992,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,256 million, or 55.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,838,268, which is approximately 1.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,948,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.49 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 2.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 603 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 39,116,565 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 14,765,251 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 394,356,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,238,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,367,078 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,272,943 shares during the same period.