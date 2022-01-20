RBC Capital Mkts lifts Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.52 during the day while it closed the day at $7.37. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Equinox Gold Reports Record Production with 210,400 Ounces of Gold Produced in Fourth Quarter, Achieves Guidance with 602,100 Ounces of Gold Produced in 2021.

all dollar figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce record production in Q4 2021 of 210,400 ounces (“oz”) of gold. Equinox Gold achieved fiscal 2021 guidance with 602,100 oz of gold produced, a 26% increase over 2020 production. Full financial and operating results will be reported in late February.

Equinox Gold Corp. stock has also gained 9.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQX stock has declined by -5.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.56% and gained 9.02% year-on date.

The market cap for EQX stock reached $2.26 billion, with 300.51 million shares outstanding and 255.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 3345656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

EQX stock trade performance evaluation

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.35. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.46.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.99. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $564 million, or 40.70% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 32,530,854, which is approximately -1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 14.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.48 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $31.65 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 3,335,536 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,995,619 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 75,097,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,428,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,316 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 369,956 shares during the same period.