Raymond James lifts Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] slipped around -1.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $76.13 at the close of the session, down -1.67%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Exact Sciences Presents Data Showing Improved Accuracy of Second-generation Cologuard® Test and Progress Toward an Even Better Colorectal Cancer Screening Solution for Patients.

Data Presented Include Prospective and Case-collected Samples and Show Improved Specificity of 92%, High Sensitivity for Colorectal Cancer at 95%, and Precancerous Lesion Sensitivity of 57%.

Data Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI).

Exact Sciences Corporation stock is now -2.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXAS Stock saw the intraday high of $80.9194 and lowest of $75.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 159.54, which means current price is +9.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 3691261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $129.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $161 to $155, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 185 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30.

How has EXAS stock performed recently?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.72, while it was recorded at 76.64 for the last single week of trading, and 102.23 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.98. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.90.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.02. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$169,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $12,155 million, or 89.80% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,505,044, which is approximately -6.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,367,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $908.03 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 9.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 12,947,024 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 8,947,051 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 135,104,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,998,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,089 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,853 shares during the same period.