Newmont Corporation [NEM] Revenue clocked in at $12.21 billion, up 4.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] gained 6.04% on the last trading session, reaching $64.95 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Newmont Corporation represents 799.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.88 billion with the latest information. NEM stock price has been found in the range of $61.91 to $65.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 15597002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.20, while it was recorded at 62.05 for the last single week of trading, and 60.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.96 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.35.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.60. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of $95,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

There are presently around $37,804 million, or 80.70% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,169,488, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,670,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.43 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 0.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 27,911,796 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 35,902,693 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 553,398,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,213,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,659,244 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,196,913 shares during the same period.