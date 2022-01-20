Market cap of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] reaches 260.10M – now what?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ: WIMI] closed the trading session at $3.00 on 01/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.59, while the highest price level was $3.08. The company report on December 8, 2021 that WIMI Announces the Release of “WiMi HoloVR “to Enhance User Experience in the Metaverse.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global application solution provider of holographic augmented reality (“AR”) , today announced release of a new Virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display (HMD) product for the consumer market, named “WiMi HoloVR” to further strengthen the software and hardware research and development of the underlying holographic technology and expand the user experience of holographic VR technology in Metaverse.

The new head display device “WiMi HoloVR” is the first VR device that supports double-clicking See through in China. It adopts the leading color SEe-Through dual-camera scheme, which has a 105 degrees visual Angle, and supports SLAM spatial positioning and gesture recognition. Perfectly adapted to hand 6DoF positioning technology, with unlimited application expansion space; Gamepad VR gamepad using broadband vibration technology, it can imitate a variety of vibration experience, providing a 0-1000Hz frequency point response with less than 10ms latency, and supports the official SDK program. It is worth mentioning that, under the background of people’s concern about health, the product’s handle has added a heart rate monitoring function; The product adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, with the display resolution of 3840X2160 standard 4K level, 1058PPI, ultra hd picture quality, ultra-hign refresh rate of 90Hz, ultra-low delay, and smooth game experience. Diopter adjustment scheme, focusing left and right eyes separately, myopia users below 800 degrees do not need to wear glasses; Ultra-light and ultra-thin Fresnel lens, optical module only 35g, super large Angle of view 110 degrees, perfect immersion experience. Use 6000mAh large capacity lithium battery, can support more than 3 hours of game time. In addition, the battery life can be extended to 9000mAh and the service time can be increased to more than 5 hours through the official launch of the fun headset. Beamforming transmission technology, perfect restoration of high-quality audio sources, to providing extremely optimized auditory experience. Perfect support for wireless and wired streaming mode, support Wi-Fi FI5 wireless streaming and 5G module, streaming Steam mass content. The device is expected to be the main entry point for new metaverse holographic VR technology in communication, social and entertainment interactions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.32 percent and weekly performance of 5.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, WIMI reached to a volume of 5877981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIMI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95.

WIMI stock trade performance evaluation

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, WIMI shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.86 and a Gross Margin at +22.12. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for WIMI is now -18.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.14. Additionally, WIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] managed to generate an average of -$108,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]: Insider Ownership positions

16 institutional holders increased their position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ:WIMI] by around 991,671 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 901,904 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 504,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,398,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIMI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 573,488 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 208,682 shares during the same period.