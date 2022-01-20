Market cap of StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] reaches 4.72B – now what?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on December 31, 2021 that STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ:STNE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against StoneCo Ltd..

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWEIRE / December 31, 2021 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than January 18, 2022 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of StoneCo Ltd. (“StoneCo”) (NASDAQ:STNE) between January 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired StoneCo securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Stoneco Ltd Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

A sum of 5479677 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.66M shares. StoneCo Ltd. shares reached a high of $15.64 and dropped to a low of $14.79 until finishing in the latest session at $15.23.

The one-year STNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.6. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $31.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $100 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.71. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 16.26 for the last single week of trading, and 45.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.89 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.74.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.96. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] managed to generate an average of $22,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,962 million, or 80.20% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,209,443, which is approximately 28.746% of the company’s market cap and around 14.56% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,749,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.09 million in STNE stocks shares; and LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $228.06 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 70.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 57,803,955 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 56,953,215 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 81,243,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,000,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,419,192 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 21,042,549 shares during the same period.