Market cap of Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] reaches 59.00M – now what?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX: SBEV] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.12 during the day while it closed the day at $3.96. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Splash Beverage Group’s Pulpoloco Brand Receives Authorization for 187 Ralph’s Grocery Stores.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph’s Grocery stores. Ralph’s Grocery, a division of The Kroger Company, is a market share leader with 187 stores across Southern California.

“This is another significant milestone for Splash and a meaningful step in our strategy to expand into major supermarket chains,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “After a successful test run, Ralph’s authorized all three SKU’s of Pulpoloco white, rosé and classic red. Ralph’s already carries Splash’s Copa di Vino varietals, which were added in early summer of 2021, and now all 3 Pulpoloco varietals. We believe this is a strong affirmation that consumers are catching on to the unique product lines that Splash distributes and bodes well for future expansion.”.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. stock has also gained 120.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBEV stock has inclined by 122.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.50% and gained 239.04% year-on date.

The market cap for SBEV stock reached $59.00 million, with 30.52 million shares outstanding and 22.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, SBEV reached a trading volume of 62553961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splash Beverage Group Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

SBEV stock trade performance evaluation

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 120.00. With this latest performance, SBEV shares gained by 227.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.77 for Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of SBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBEV stocks are: PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI with ownership of 143,251, which is approximately 231.224% of the company’s market cap and around 31.75% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 118,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in SBEV stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in SBEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX:SBEV] by around 303,809 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 77,433 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 78,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBEV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,357 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 74,647 shares during the same period.