Market cap of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] reaches 14.24B – now what?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE: KL] traded at a high on 01/19/22, posting a 7.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.75. The company report on January 17, 2022 that Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 (“Q4 2021”) and full-year of 2021 (“FY 2021”), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter (“Q3 2021”) to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company’s original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 – 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 – 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 (“FY 2020”). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3421674 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.77%.

The market cap for KL stock reached $14.24 billion, with 265.27 million shares outstanding and 263.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, KL reached a trading volume of 3421674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KL shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has KL stock performed recently?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, KL shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.98, while it was recorded at 41.00 for the last single week of trading, and 41.04 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.94 and a Gross Margin at +56.48. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.02.

Return on Total Capital for KL is now 38.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.51. Additionally, KL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] managed to generate an average of $367,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. go to 4.93%.

Insider trade positions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]

There are presently around $5,412 million, or 65.17% of KL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,262,953, which is approximately -5.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,822,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.66 million in KL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $331.35 million in KL stock with ownership of nearly 2.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE:KL] by around 16,377,180 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 11,931,194 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 108,220,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,529,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,040,171 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,041,997 shares during the same period.