Market cap of Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] reaches 106.45M – now what?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] closed the trading session at $11.41 on 01/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.03, while the highest price level was $11.68. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces the completion of the development of its NFT Trading Platform “Ouction”.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today the completion of the development of its online digital assets trading platform “Ouction”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ouction platform is an interactive experiencing solution designed with dynamic image cryptographic verification technology which will serve as a bridge for O2O (Online to Offline) transaction. This will enable the “Ouction” platform to not only verify virtual (digtial) asset transactions, but also provide encryption and Blockchain notarized digital certificates of physical assets for a fairer and more credible platform trading experience to e-commerce companies and their users. The website www.ouction.io is available now for registration and trading in digital assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 155.26 percent and weekly performance of 87.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 178.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 154.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 129.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 885.88K shares, IMTE reached to a volume of 5967547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.03.

IMTE stock trade performance evaluation

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.66. With this latest performance, IMTE shares gained by 154.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.96 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -357.16 and a Gross Margin at -176.40. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.14.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -66.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -674.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -557,603.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.57. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$460,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.96% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,912, which is approximately -0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 28.57% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $32000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 8,121 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 88 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,121 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.