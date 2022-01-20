Market cap of Chegg Inc. [CHGG] reaches 4.06B – now what?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] gained 1.02% or 0.28 points to close at $27.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3224548 shares. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Chegg Announces “Learn With Chegg”: Its Enhanced Platform to Deliver on the Promise of Personalized Learning.

Global Edtech Leader’s integrated platform will help learners thrive inside and outside the classroom.

Today, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) announced “Learn With Chegg,” a new phase in its industry leading platform that offers far greater personalization, automatically pushing relevant content to its users to create an individualized learning experience based on their needs. Chegg’s enhanced platform integrates its existing academic services such as study help, test prep, and writing and math support to allow students to easily and intuitively “discover” relevant content by building on its large number of subscribers, its deep data on student needs, gathered over more than a decade, and its rich library of expert-generated content. This puts Chegg in a uniquely strong position to personalize learning experiences in a way that helps improve understanding of academic subject matter to new and existing customers on their lifelong learning journey.

It opened the trading session at $27.61, the shares rose to $28.41 and dropped to $27.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHGG points out that the company has recorded -67.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 3224548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $49.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHGG shares from 107 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.68, while it was recorded at 28.49 for the last single week of trading, and 65.53 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.12. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.43. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of -$3,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $3,898 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,501,345, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,225,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.32 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.57 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly -1.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 11,561,434 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 11,245,978 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 118,895,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,702,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 910,542 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,248 shares during the same period.