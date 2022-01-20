Market Analysts see Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] slipped around -0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.24 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ovintiv to Host its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2022.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

Ovintiv Inc. stock is now 16.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OVV Stock saw the intraday high of $39.929 and lowest of $38.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.33, which means current price is +16.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 4362949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $48.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OVV stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OVV shares from 40 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 24.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.26, while it was recorded at 39.59 for the last single week of trading, and 30.66 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $7,148 million, or 74.40% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,251,860, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 22,472,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $883.39 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $829.92 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly -0.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 19,845,612 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 21,010,778 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 140,992,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,849,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,484,854 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,933 shares during the same period.