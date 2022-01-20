Market Analysts see MGM Resorts International [MGM] gaining to $74. Time to buy?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] closed the trading session at $42.21 on 01/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.11, while the highest price level was $44.32. The company report on January 19, 2022 that “An Evening with Silk Sonic” to Debut at Park MGM in Las Vegas Beginning Friday, February 25.

GRAMMY Award-Nominated Duo Announce First Set of Show Dates at Dolby Live; Tickets on Sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PST.

Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Silk Sonic announced today it will debut an extended engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning Friday, Feb. 25. The full list of Silk Sonic’s performance dates are:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.95 percent and weekly performance of -6.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 5828535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $68, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MGM stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 10 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 88.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.60, while it was recorded at 43.91 for the last single week of trading, and 42.48 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,363 million, or 67.00% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,687,325, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,276,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.12 billion in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 36.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 22,537,444 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 24,219,686 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 258,136,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,893,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,515,398 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,520,650 shares during the same period.