Market Analysts see GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] loss -2.19% or -1.27 points to close at $56.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3356867 shares. The company report on January 5, 2022 that GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 4:30pm U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST) following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, GFS reached to a volume of 3356867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $78.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for GFS stock

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.73, while it was recorded at 59.12 for the last single week of trading.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at -21.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.78.

Return on Total Capital for GFS is now -14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.05. Additionally, GFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 17,817 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,817 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.