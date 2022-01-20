Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] Is Currently -0.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $146.09 during the day while it closed the day at $144.76. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Liberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: LBRDP). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $0.43750001, payable in cash on January 18, 2022 to holders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on December 31, 2021 (the “Record Date”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liberty Broadband Corporation stock has also loss -5.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRDK stock has declined by -16.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.99% and lost -10.14% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRDK stock reached $21.56 billion, with 148.93 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 923.66K shares, LBRDK reached a trading volume of 3364284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $187.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33.

LBRDK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.36 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.46, while it was recorded at 149.59 for the last single week of trading, and 167.91 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.65. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +784.17.

Return on Total Capital for LBRDK is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.54. Additionally, LBRDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] managed to generate an average of $201,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,611 million, or 90.59% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,031,097, which is approximately -6.257% of the company’s market cap and around 5.48% of the total institutional ownership; EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,859,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in LBRDK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly -4.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 6,090,333 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 10,376,960 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 118,536,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,003,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,311 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 973,128 shares during the same period.