Kidpik Corp. [PIK] is 14.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] jumped around 0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.19 at the close of the session, up 7.47%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Kidpik Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Kidpik Corp. (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for its third quarter of 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, PIK reached a trading volume of 4030423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kidpik Corp. [PIK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 205.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has PIK stock performed recently?

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.