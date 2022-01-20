Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] moved up 7.04: Why It’s Important

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] traded at a high on 01/19/22, posting a 7.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Blue Hat Subsidiary Xunpusen Expands Cooperation with JD Cloud.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and internet data center (“IDC”) business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality (“AR”) education curricula and products in China, today announced the expansion of the previously announced cooperation between the Company’s operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xunpusen”), and JD Cloud, a leading cloud computing brand under tech giant JD Technology Group, following JD Cloud’s authorization of Xunpusen as one of its core channel partners.

In October 2021, Blue Hat announced that Xunpusen signed an agreement to be a channel and port provider for JD Cloud’s SMS channels services. Having obtained the certification and licensure as a JD Cloud core channel partner, Xunpusen anticipates deepening its cooperation with JD Cloud based on previously signed SMS channel agreements, which will provide opportunities to grow Blue Hat’s IDC business and other businesses, while developing a flow of additional resources between JD Cloud and Xunpusen.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8306954 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at 18.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.92%.

The market cap for BHAT stock reached $20.10 million, with 49.43 million shares outstanding and 32.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, BHAT reached a trading volume of 8306954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has BHAT stock performed recently?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, BHAT shares dropped by -16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4921, while it was recorded at 0.3935 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7141 for the last 200 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.43.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.60% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 130,209, which is approximately -44.07% of the company’s market cap and around 38.32% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 52,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in BHAT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $18000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly 13.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 112,311 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 298,909 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 109,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,173 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 196,309 shares during the same period.