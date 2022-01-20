For Lyft Inc. [LYFT], Analyst sees a drop to $50. What next?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] price plunged by -3.96 percent to reach at -$1.52. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

A sum of 6855432 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. Lyft Inc. shares reached a high of $38.8318 and dropped to a low of $36.825 until finishing in the latest session at $36.91.

The one-year LYFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.84. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $66.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $72 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.06. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.83, while it was recorded at 40.32 for the last single week of trading, and 51.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,358 million, or 82.50% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 48,844,349, which is approximately 1.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 25,587,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $983.32 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $940.96 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 8.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 20,290,648 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 29,581,583 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 219,645,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,518,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,391 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 8,832,355 shares during the same period.