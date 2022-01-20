Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] moved down -3.33: Why It’s Important

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] plunged by -$1.65 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $49.83 during the day while it closed the day at $47.97. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Fifth Third Announces Acquisition of Dividend Finance.

A leading national point-of-sale lender in the high growth solar and sustainable home solutions industries.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has also loss -2.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FITB stock has inclined by 9.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.07% and gained 10.15% year-on date.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $32.21 billion, with 697.46 million shares outstanding and 674.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 7993572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $50.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.75.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.67, while it was recorded at 49.36 for the last single week of trading, and 41.18 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,560 million, or 84.10% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,691,385, which is approximately 3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,769,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.37 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -0.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 23,456,188 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 22,857,327 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 509,112,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,426,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,825 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,380,385 shares during the same period.