Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] Revenue clocked in at $4.15 billion, down -5.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] closed the trading session at $5.05 on 01/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.97, while the highest price level was $5.34. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Conduent Receives Comparably Awards as a Best Company for Women and for Diversity.

Conduent recognized in two categories among companies with more than 500 employees.

Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process and solutions company, today announced it has been honored by Comparably with two Best Places to Work Awards for 2021. Conduent was ranked as one of the Best Companies for Women and as one of the Best Companies for Diversity, placing Conduent among the Top 100 highest-rated companies in both categories.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.43 percent and weekly performance of -16.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, CNDT reached to a volume of 7058500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Conduent Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Conduent Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5.50, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CNDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Incorporated is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CNDT stock trade performance evaluation

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, CNDT shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.62 and a Gross Margin at +11.89. Conduent Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNDT is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.98. Additionally, CNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] managed to generate an average of -$1,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Conduent Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $897 million, or 83.40% of CNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNDT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 38,149,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,236,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.76 million in CNDT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.48 million in CNDT stock with ownership of nearly 1.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conduent Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT] by around 16,522,774 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,937,702 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 146,348,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,809,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,596,209 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,775 shares during the same period.