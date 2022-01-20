Centene Corporation [CNC] Revenue clocked in at $121.70 billion, down -5.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$1.08. The company report on January 10, 2022 that REMINDER: CENTENE CORPORATION’S 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today issued a reminder that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results at approximately 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, and host a conference call afterwards at approximately 8:30 a.m. (EST) to review the results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 9243013, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

A sum of 3413286 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Centene Corporation shares reached a high of $79.97 and dropped to a low of $77.34 until finishing in the latest session at $77.61.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.38. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $92.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNC stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 72 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.88, while it was recorded at 79.41 for the last single week of trading, and 70.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.80%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,835 million, or 94.80% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,253,167, which is approximately 0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43,133,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -3.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 32,929,319 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 38,247,968 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 460,460,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 531,637,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,791,360 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 6,329,383 shares during the same period.