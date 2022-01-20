Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is 2.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] gained 7.95% on the last trading session, reaching $54.30 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2021 that AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES UPDATE ON NUNAVUT OPERATIONS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle” or “the Company”) is providing an update related to an increase in COVID-19 cases at its Nunavut operations. Since December 18, 2021, there has been a total of 13 presumptive cases at the Company’s Meliadine, Meadowbank and Hope Bay operations.

The health and safety protocols set by the Company since the beginning of the pandemic have remained in place at the Company’s Nunavut operations. Given the increased spread and transmissibility of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Company is taking precautionary steps to further protect the continued health of its Nunavut work force and local residents in the communities in which it operates.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 243.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.40 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $50.72 to $54.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 4704832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.90, while it was recorded at 52.07 for the last single week of trading, and 58.86 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.20 and a Gross Margin at +30.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.30.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.66. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] managed to generate an average of $44,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $7,291 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 13,013,802, which is approximately 3.431% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 11,258,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.33 million in AEM stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $392.19 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 12,948,954 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 14,739,710 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 117,258,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,946,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,364,071 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,168 shares during the same period.