Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Stock trading around $91.47 per share: What’s Next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] surged by $7.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $92.38 during the day while it closed the day at $91.47. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Wynn Las Vegas Hosts the Paramount+ Star-Studded World Premiere of “1883”.

Inaugural events kick off collaboration with 101 Studios to re-establish the legendary connection between Hollywood and Las Vegas.

This weekend, Wynn Las Vegas (NASDAQ: WYNN) will host the star-studded red carpet, global world premiere and press junket of the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The series – created by Academy Award nominated Taylor Sheridan – stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Sam Elliott, and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton. The anticipated series, which will stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19, is the origin story to the wildly popular Yellowstone.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock has also gained 8.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WYNN stock has inclined by 0.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.67% and gained 7.56% year-on date.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $9.74 billion, with 114.66 million shares outstanding and 105.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 10655412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $101.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $112 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $124, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on WYNN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 107 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86.

WYNN stock trade performance evaluation

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.45, while it was recorded at 85.79 for the last single week of trading, and 103.68 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,718 million, or 65.00% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,896,763, which is approximately 0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,860,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $810.5 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $753.5 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 8,792,656 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 14,367,873 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 50,284,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,445,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,730,564 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 5,770,630 shares during the same period.