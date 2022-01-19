why The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $221.53

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] slipped around -4.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $222.20 at the close of the session, down -1.88%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now 10.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNC Stock saw the intraday high of $224.57 and lowest of $220.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 228.14, which means current price is +9.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 3731868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $221.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $209, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 195.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.29.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.25, while it was recorded at 223.97 for the last single week of trading, and 194.80 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.81. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.17.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.16. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $57,534 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -3.80%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $78,011 million, or 85.00% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,849,461, which is approximately 0.671% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,488,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 billion in PNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.35 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly 8.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 13,132,853 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 10,981,674 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 326,968,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,082,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,078 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,111,778 shares during the same period.