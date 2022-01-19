why Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.75

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] loss -0.87% on the last trading session, reaching $49.08 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Hormel Foods and Justin’s Donate $10,000 to Conscious Alliance to Help Those Impacted by Colorado Wildfires.

AUSTIN, Minn. –News Direct– Hormel Foods Corporation.

AUSTIN, Minn., January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, and its Justin’s subsidiary (based in Boulder, Colo.) have announced a donation of $10,000 to help Conscious Alliance with its hunger-relief efforts, including efforts to help those impacted by the recent Colorado wildfires. Justin’s is also working on additional ways to help the area through product donations and other support.

Hormel Foods Corporation represents 542.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.86 billion with the latest information. HRL stock price has been found in the range of $48.39 to $49.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 2437409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $46.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 109.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HRL stock

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.78, while it was recorded at 49.43 for the last single week of trading, and 45.69 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.20. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.04.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

There are presently around $10,892 million, or 42.20% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,761,863, which is approximately -3.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,129,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.38 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly 3.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 14,355,503 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 12,700,488 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 194,860,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,916,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,864,337 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,488,330 shares during the same period.