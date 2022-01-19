VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Stock trading around $0.69 per share: What’s Next?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.64%.

Over the last 12 months, VYNE stock dropped by -89.71%. The one-year VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.1. The average equity rating for VYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.01 million, with 52.03 million shares outstanding and 49.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, VYNE stock reached a trading volume of 6222784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNE shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61.

VYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.64. With this latest performance, VYNE shares dropped by -39.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.44 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1189, while it was recorded at 0.9045 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4711 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 29.70% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,436,432, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,330,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 million in VYNE stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $1.32 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 1,338,950 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,095,372 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,055,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,489,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,135 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 705,906 shares during the same period.