Market cap of Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] reaches 68.23B – now what?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $171.71 during the day while it closed the day at $170.92. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Eaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions.

Portfolio addition positions Eaton to capitalize on electrification trends across multiple high-growth markets.

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Royal Power Solutions, a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-precision electrical connectivity components used in electric vehicle, energy management, industrial and mobility markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton paid $600 million for Royal Power Solutions, which represents approximately 13.6 times the company’s estimated 2022 EBITDA.

Eaton Corporation plc stock has also gained 1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETN stock has inclined by 5.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.57% and lost -1.10% year-on date.

The market cap for ETN stock reached $68.23 billion, with 398.90 million shares outstanding and 397.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 2791476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $184.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $159 to $173. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $153, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ETN stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ETN shares from 180 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 114.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ETN stock trade performance evaluation

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.66, while it was recorded at 169.55 for the last single week of trading, and 157.35 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.00 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for ETN is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.93. Additionally, ETN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] managed to generate an average of $15,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 21.28%.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,647 million, or 83.20% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,865,626, which is approximately 0.745% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,445,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.07 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly -8.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 635 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 16,145,093 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 14,453,780 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 283,274,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,873,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,434,858 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,983 shares during the same period.