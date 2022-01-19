Market Analysts see Amphenol Corporation [APH] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] loss -0.31% or -0.25 points to close at $81.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2433545 shares. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Amphenol Corporation Announces Acquisition of Halo Technology and Closing of Sale of MTS Test & Simulation Business.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today announced that it has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately $715 million.

Halo is headquartered in Tustin, California with operations in North America and Europe, and is a leading provider of active and passive fiber optic interconnect components for the communications infrastructure markets with expected 2021 sales of approximately $250 million.

It opened the trading session at $81.13, the shares rose to $82.44 and dropped to $80.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APH points out that the company has recorded 21.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, APH reached to a volume of 2433545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $87.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 59.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corporation [APH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, APH shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.61, while it was recorded at 82.18 for the last single week of trading, and 74.52 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.19 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 18.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.06. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $15,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 14.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $46,964 million, or 98.40% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,460,257, which is approximately 0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,535,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.53 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly -4.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 30,524,232 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 27,888,054 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 517,056,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,468,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,634,168 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,316,705 shares during the same period.