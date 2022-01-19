Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] is 5.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] jumped around 0.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.07 at the close of the session, up 2.83%.

Flowers Foods Inc. stock is now 5.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLO Stock saw the intraday high of $29.19 and lowest of $28.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.50, which means current price is +7.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, FLO reached a trading volume of 3304966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowers Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLO in the course of the last twelve months was 51.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FLO stock performed recently?

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, FLO shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.62 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.74, while it was recorded at 28.25 for the last single week of trading, and 24.80 for the last 200 days.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.79. Flowers Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for FLO is now 14.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.34. Additionally, FLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] managed to generate an average of $16,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 0.33%.

Insider trade positions for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

There are presently around $4,182 million, or 70.60% of FLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,143,953, which is approximately 2.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,304,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.18 million in FLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $528.4 million in FLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowers Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE:FLO] by around 6,113,785 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 5,521,836 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 132,211,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,847,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,242,365 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 652,742 shares during the same period.