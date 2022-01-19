Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell -0.82% so far this year. What now?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -0.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $104.04. The company report on January 17, 2022 that Duke Energy crews restore power to more than 250,000 customers after winter storm moves through Carolinas.

– 24,000 customers remained without power as of 3 p.m. today.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– Repair crews to restore power to most remaining impacted customers by late tonight; many will be restored sooner.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3401485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Energy Corporation stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.46%.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $80.13 billion, with 769.00 million shares outstanding and 768.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3401485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $108.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.81, while it was recorded at 103.92 for the last single week of trading, and 101.92 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.96. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $49,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 3.70%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $50,043 million, or 63.20% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,230,475, which is approximately 1.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,113,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.53 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.06 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 1.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 826 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 18,812,400 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 21,477,679 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 440,706,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,996,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,521,327 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,235,090 shares during the same period.