BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] moved down -6.24: Why It’s Important

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] closed the trading session at $60.83 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.59, while the highest price level was $61.55.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.17 percent and weekly performance of -7.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, BJ reached to a volume of 2799955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $78.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $66, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BJ stock trade performance evaluation

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.17, while it was recorded at 64.18 for the last single week of trading, and 54.49 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 17.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 317.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,014.84. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 892.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $13,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.89.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 5.20%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,587 million, or 98.60% of BJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,481,591, which is approximately -0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,931,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.26 million in BJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $826.59 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 8,923,721 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 13,690,749 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 118,555,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,169,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,426,687 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,920,882 shares during the same period.