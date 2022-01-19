American Tower Corporation [AMT] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $281

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.99%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that CoreSite Announces New Senior Leadership Team.

CoreSite, the leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced new senior leadership appointments effective immediately. This new executive management structure is designed to position the company for accelerated growth, while continuing to provide the native digital supply chain its valued enterprise, network, cloud and service integrator customers have come to depend on.

CoreSite is now led by Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP of American Tower, reporting to Steve Vondran, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower Division of American Tower (“U.S. Tower”). Font is responsible for leading CoreSite’s strategy, innovation and growth while delivering value to the customers, partners, shareholders, and communities where CoreSite and American Tower operate. He has held positions of increasing responsibility within the organization since 2010 and brings more than 20 years of experience in general management, direct sales, business operations and finance in the data center and telecommunications industries. Font will operate CoreSite as a standalone entity within U.S. Tower.

Over the last 12 months, AMT stock rose by 13.98%. The one-year American Tower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.07. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.33 billion, with 455.22 million shares outstanding and 453.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, AMT stock reached a trading volume of 2525415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corporation [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $305.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $285 to $271. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $271, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 7.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 64.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corporation [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.38, while it was recorded at 258.07 for the last single week of trading, and 271.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Tower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.71 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.02.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.83. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 864.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] managed to generate an average of $300,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 16.58%.

American Tower Corporation [AMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102,429 million, or 92.50% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,836,295, which is approximately 1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,334,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.6 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.7 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 3.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 873 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation [NYSE:AMT] by around 12,632,005 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 12,580,096 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 383,490,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,702,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,351,406 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 927,073 shares during the same period.